Seen and heard: Wildcats move downtown, USC clamps it down, Kriisa's old team hangs on

Helping the economy

Just north of the Galen Center, downtown Los Angeles isn’t quite itself during the pandemic. In fact, the L.A. Live district is anything but that these days, with restaurants closed and barricades everywhere.

At least Arizona at least filled up a few hotel rooms.

The Wildcats normally stay downtown before Thursday night games at USC and then move immediately to a Santa Monica resort before facing UCLA. But this weekend they flipped things around, and moved to downtown L.A. on Friday.

The Wildcats used the proximity of the downtown hotel to reach the Galen Center easily for practices on Friday afternoon and Saturday morning.

Barriers to entry

Even before the COVID-19 era, USC had probably the toughest protocols for visiting media, scouts and other staff: Since the NCAA handed down sanctions in 2010, USC has required an online verification that essentially asks anyone entering not to give the Trojans any money.