Sleep is increasingly rare for Adia Barnes, a working mom and coach of the ninth-ranked Arizona Wildcats

There’s a lot of planes, trains and automobiles awaiting — especially if the Wildcats go as far as they think they can go. The UA will travel to the Pac-12 Tournament on Tuesday. Two weeks after that, the Wildcats will fly to Texas for the NCAA Tournament — a trip that, depending on how many games they win, could last either days or weeks.

Barnes said traveling this season “has not been that bad,” in part because she can bring things the children need on charter flights.

“It’s also helped us on the road to have a big conference room because Matteo can run around. We can’t have him go outside because of the pandemic,” she said.

“We also take the baby on a walk with the stroller in that big room. It’s really not that bad. The charters made my life so much easier. More room and safer because we are spaced out.”

Barnes has heard from assistant coaches throughout the country, many of whom wonder if their schools will allow them to bring their children to conference and NCAA Tournaments. Some have been traveling with their kids throughout the season, while others have had to pay out of pocket to bring their family members — or childcare — along.