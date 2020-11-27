 Skip to main content
Sunday's Arizona-UTEP game canceled because of positive test within Miners' program
Arizona's game with UTEP on Sunday has been canceled because of a positive test within the Miners' program, the second time within a week the Wildcats have lost a potential opponent.

UA said in a statement issued Friday evening that it is "exploring opportunities to replace the game."

The Wildcats, who beat Grambling 74-55 on Friday, already lost their scheduled season opener against NAU because of a positive test within the Lumberjacks' program.

If Arizona cannot replace the UTEP game, the Wildcats are scheduled next to host Colorado on Dec. 2, but the Buffaloes have also run into COVID issues. They will be without starting forward D'Shawn Schwartz, who tested positive, and two reserve players, according to what CU coach Tad Boyle told KOA radio.

The Wildcats always have a potential backup opponent in New Mexico State, which has relocated to the Arizona Grand Resort and Spa in Phoenix while it looks for games. But the Aggies are scheduled to face Arizona Christian on Sunday after pushing that game back from Friday because adequate testing could not be completed in time.

Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at 573-4146 or bpascoe@tucson.com. On Twitter @brucepascoe

