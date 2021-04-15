UA's Aari McDonald taken third overall in WNBA Draft; teammate Trinity Baptiste goes in second round

The last chapter of Aari McDonald's storied career at Arizona was written Thursday, when the Atlanta Dream selected the former UA women's basketball star third overall in the WNBA Draft.

McDonald, a speedy guard, becomes the first Wildcat in program history picked in the first round and the school's first draft pick since 2013, when Davellyn Whyte was taken by the San Antonio Silver Stars.

"I'm ready to work," McDonald told ESPN shortly after being drafted.

The Wildcats weren't done. UA forward Trinity Baptiste was taken by the Indiana Fever in the second round, the 24th overall pick.

McDonald led the Wildcats through a remarkable postseason run in the NCAA Tournament, winning five straight games before falling to Stanford in the national championship game.

McDonald cemented her status as a first-round lock during the tournament, averaging 24.8 points per game while shooting 51 of 108 (47%) from the field and 22 of 46 (48%) from 3-point range.

The Pac-12 Player of the Year led UA to its first Final Four and national championship appearance in school history. Baptiste, like McDonald, increased her stock during the NCAA Tournament, averaging 9.5 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.