'We cut nets': Arizona Wildcats capture Pac-12 Tournament title with 84-76 win over UCLA

Meanwhile, throughout Saturday's game, the Wildcats had Mathurin at his best.

The Pac-12's top player had nine points in the first half, shooting just 2 of 7 from the field but hitting all five free throws he took before halftime. Then he poured in 18 points in the second half while hitting 4 of 7 shots and getting to the free throw line 10 times and making eight free throws.

Lloyd raved about the two "unbelievable" 3s that Mathurin hit off baseline screens, then jokingly tried to take credit for them.

"I told our staff that those were great play calls," Lloyd said, trying to keep a straight face. "I'm totally joking -- because those are impossible. To have a player who can spin off a screen like that and rise up and stick a jumper ... it's pretty special.

"Benn rose up today and he's been great. He's got a great competitive spirit and i'm so happy of everything that's coming his way. He's well-deserving."

But while sitting with a net around his neck at the postgame interview podium, licking cupcake frosting off his fingers, Mathurin mostly talked about others.