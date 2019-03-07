Top wins for UA and ASU

Comparing Quadrant 1 and 2 wins for Arizona and ASU:

(Quadrant 1 wins are those against NET teams 1-30 at home, 1-50 at neutral sites and 1-75 on the road. Quadrant 2 wins are 31-75 at home, 51-100 at neutral sites and 76-135 on the road).

ASU

Quadrant 1

Kansas (18) at Tempe

Mississippi State (22) at Las Vegas

Utah State (30) at Las Vegas

Quadrant 2

Washington (33) at Tempe

At Georgia (108)

Oregon (64) at Tempe

Colorado (75) at Tempe

At Oregon State (85)

at UCLA (111)

ARIZONA

Quadrant 1

Iowa State (23) at Lahaina, Hawaii

Quadrant 2

at UConn (96)

Colorado (75) at Tucson

at Stanford (102)

at Oregon State (85)