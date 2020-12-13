5 takeaways on Arizona Wildcats football after the firing of Kevin Sumlin

The top three players in the 2019 class were Houston products Grant Gunnell, Boobie Curry and Bobby Wolfe. Gunnell has flashed considerable promise, but it’s hard to judge anything he’s done this year because the offensive line has been so porous.

It’s a position Sumlin and his staff tried to address that inexplicably has regressed. The jury’s still out on Curry. Wolfe opted out of the 2020 season and went home after dressing for the UCLA game and not playing a single snap.

He was unavailable for the first two games for undisclosed reasons.

4. Long road ahead

You probably don’t want to hear this, but there’s no quick fix for this program.

The rebuild, no matter who the coach is, will be long and arduous. Arizona had under 60 scholarship players available for the ASU game.

Four of them were senior defensive linemen and rotation regulars who might not be back next year. Arizona had 19 players committed to the class of 2021 as of Sunday afternoon — and there’s no telling how many will sign here with the coaching situation in flux. (Two reopened their recruitments Sunday.)

The early signing period starts Wednesday. The timing is awkward to say the least.