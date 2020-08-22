Arizona football roster reset: With holes at LB and safety, Wildcats have work cut out on ‘D’

Pandy has breakout potential regardless of where he plays after notching a career-high 66 tackles last season, including five TFLs. The same goes for Harris, who has ideal measurables at 6-5, 250 and who is best suited to play a stand-up pass-rushing role after often playing with a hand on the ground the past two seasons.

It’s highly likely that sophomore Derrion Clark will step into one of the inside spots, possibly at the “Mike.” Clark was named Arizona’s Special Teams Player of the Year as a freshman and drew praise from Schooler for his approach to the game.

Senior Kylan Wilborn is a candidate to play opposite Harris, although his skill set isn’t as complementary as Pandy’s. Wilborn hasn’t been able to replicate the production of his freshman year, when he totaled 9.5 TFLs, including 7.5 sacks, and four forced fumbles. He has just two sacks over the past two seasons.

The other linebacker candidates include redshirt freshmen Eddie Siaumau-Sanitoa and Kwabena Watson, and true freshmen Derrick Mourning and Jabar Triplett.

Siaumau-Sanitoa (6-3, 235) is an intriguing athlete whom some projected to play safety coming out of American Samoa. Watson was just starting to come on when spring practice got shut down. He’s listed at 6-2, 210, so adding bulk is essential.