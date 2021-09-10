Arizona football storylines: On Rashie Hodge's success, Gunner Cruz's development and look back 20 years

“Everything a quarterback does, they're doing for the first time as a first-time starter. He (Cruz) is gonna run out in front of 54,000 people for the first time in his life as a starting quarterback. I don’t know how he’s going to feel about that, I don't know his breathing techniques, how he’s going to calm himself on the sideline.

“It was the first time in his life having to (deal with) what I call ‘PACE’ – plays after critical errors. He had to showcase what his PACE grade is.

“I think it's inappropriate, dramatically, to have that expectation, especially in a program like Arizona right now, where it’s a first-year system.”

How difficult is it to go from the "Air Raid" one year to the run-and-shoot the next to a pro-style system the next, as Cruz did?

A: “I think it's easier than if it was in reverse. I saw it with JT Daniels at USC. When you grew up reading defenses, and you came out of your football womb identifying linebackers, changing protections at the line of scrimmage, evaluating a defense, and then all of a sudden ... don't worry about the defense at all. I want you to just literally throw it to green grass.