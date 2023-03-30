The Arizona Wildcats wrapped up their eighth spring football practice on Thursday. Here are notes and takeaways from the UA's practice on a brisk night:

* Defensive lineman Tia Savea, who missed the start of spring ball with an unspecified injury, returned to the Wildcats and participated in team drill. Savea played alongside edge rusher Russell Davis, Georgia transfer defensive tackle Bill Norton and Sterling Lane in the second group of Arizona's first team segment.

* Lane stuffed running back Jonah Coleman for a TFL.

* Freshman linebacker Kamuela Ka'aihue tipped up the ball and intercepted a pass thrown by freshman quarterback Brayden Dorman.

* The Wildcats practiced punt block and punt return. Receivers Jacob Cowing and Tetairoa McMillan, safety Isaiah Taylor and cornerback Jai-Ayviauynn Celestine, who also returned from injury on Thursday, were among the punt return participants.

* In a red-zone team segment, sophomore cornerback Ephesians Prysock intercepted a pass thrown by quarterback Jayden de Laura. De Laura was later picked off by safety Gunner Maldonado, one play after running back Rayshon Luke fumbled the ball.

* Sophomore defensive lineman Jacob Rich Kongaika swatted a pass attempt by de Laura.

* Walk-on receiver and Phoenix-area native Jaden Clark sprawled out for an over-the-shoulder 25-yard touchdown. Clark has consistently performed well this spring.

* Punter Kyle Ostendorp booted a punt roughly 65 yards on Thursday.