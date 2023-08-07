Arizona concluded another training camp practice on Monday at the Dick Tomey Practice Fields.

Here are notable takeaways from Monday:

* Arizona's revamped defense had a shuffled lineup on Monday. During the Wildcats' first team period, Arizona's defense had cornerback Ephesians Prysock, nickel back Martell Irby, free safety Genesis Smith, strong safety Dalton Johnson, cornerback Tacario Davis, linebackers Justin Flowe (Oregon transfer) and Kamuela Ka'aihue, defensive end Dominic Lolesio, defensive tackles Jacob Kongaika and Ta'ita'i Uiagalelei and defensive end Isaiah Ward; eight of them are underclassmen.

* Towards the end of practice, Ward jumped and extended his arms in the air to block backup quarterback Noah Fifita. Ward, who is listed at 6-5, 215 pounds, is having a strong training camp so far.

* Arizona's second defensive unit included cornerback Jai-Ayviauynn Celestine, nickel back Treydan Stukes, free safety D.J. Warnell, strong safety Gunner Maldonado, cornerback Dylan Wyatt (Cal Poly transfer), linebackers Jacob Manu and Daniel Heimuli (Washington transfer), defensive end Russell Davis II, defensive tackle Keanu Mailoto (junior-college transfer), defensive tackle Tyler Manoa (UCLA transfer) and edge rusher Taylor Upshaw (Michigan/Colorado transfer).

* Arizona left tackle Jordan Morgan, who is still recovering from a knee injury he suffered in November, was in full uniform during Monday's practice, but remained sidelined for team periods. Said Arizona offensive coordinator Brennan Carroll of Morgan: “Right now, he’s in progression back to full speed. He’s done everything we’ve asked, he’s way ahead of the schedule he wanted to get to, but he’s right on schedule for where we want (him). ... He should be full speed in a couple of weeks.”

* Redshirt senior tight end Tanner McLachlan caught a touchdown pass from quarterback Jayden de Laura on third-and-goal from the 7-yard line. Roberto Miranda, a redshirt sophomore tight end from Berlin, Germany, and sophomore Keyan Burnett were also among the most active tight ends during team periods.