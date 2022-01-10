Arizona Wildcats land Washington State QB Jayden de Laura via transfer portal

De Laura appeared in 16 games in all for the Cougars, completing 307 of 490 passes (62.7%) for 3,682 yards with 28 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He completed 13 of 22 throws for 259 yards and a career-high four touchdowns in a 44-18 victory over Arizona on Nov. 19.

Earlier Monday, Incarnate Word quarterback Cameron Ward announced he was transferring to Washington State. The Cougars’ interest in Ward prompted de Laura to enter the transfer portal.

De Laura joins a QB room that’s overflowing – for now. Arizona returns three scholarship quarterbacks in Gunner Cruz (who also transferred from Washington State), Jordan McCloud and Will Plummer. The Wildcats also are set to add freshman Noah Fifita, who’s part of a top-20 high school class. It’s more likely than not that at least one of the veteran quarterbacks will transfer.

Cruz opened last season as the starter, threw for 336 yards in the opener vs. BYU but faltered thereafter. He lost the job to Plummer, who then ceded it to McCloud, a transfer from South Florida.

McCloud looked like the best option, playing particularly well in his second start vs. UCLA on Oct. 9. But McCloud suffered season-ending knee and ankle injuries in the fourth quarter of that game.