Arizona Wildcats name Brennan Carroll, Pete's son, as offensive coordinator and O-line coach

Jedd Fisch again reached into his past to try to help build a better future for Arizona Wildcats football.

Fisch on Friday hired Brennan Carroll to be the UA’s offensive coordinator and offensive line coach. The son of Pete Carroll, Brennan currently works as the run-game coordinator for his father with the Seattle Seahawks.

In 2011 and ’12, Fisch and Brennan Carroll were part of the same staff at Miami. Fisch was the Hurricanes’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Carroll was their tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator.

"Brennan and I have known each other for over 10 years,” Fisch said in a news release. "I am excited to build this offense together. He has incredible experience, grew up in a football house, been trained by the very best in the business and has seen a culture of winning his whole life.

“Brennan's positive attitude is matched by his football acumen. Our offensive linemen will be trained to become professionals both on and off the field. I am excited to work hand in hand with Brennan on developing an offensive system to bring back the winning traditions of Arizona football."

Fisch’s connection to the Carroll family goes back to the 2010 season, Pete Carroll’s first as Seahawks coach. Fisch was Seattle’s QB coach that year.