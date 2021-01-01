Arizona Wildcats name Brennan Carroll, Pete's son, as offensive coordinator and O-line coach

Jedd Fisch again reached into his past to try to help build a better future for Arizona Wildcats football.
Fisch on Friday hired Brennan Carroll to be the UA’s offensive coordinator and offensive line coach. The son of Pete Carroll, Brennan currently works as the run-game coordinator for his father with the Seattle Seahawks.
In 2011 and ’12, Fisch and Brennan Carroll were part of the same staff at Miami. Fisch was the Hurricanes’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Carroll was their tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator.
"Brennan and I have known each other for over 10 years,” Fisch said in a news release. "I am excited to build this offense together. He has incredible experience, grew up in a football house, been trained by the very best in the business and has seen a culture of winning his whole life.
“Brennan's positive attitude is matched by his football acumen. Our offensive linemen will be trained to become professionals both on and off the field. I am excited to work hand in hand with Brennan on developing an offensive system to bring back the winning traditions of Arizona football."
Fisch’s connection to the Carroll family goes back to the 2010 season, Pete Carroll’s first as Seahawks coach. Fisch was Seattle’s QB coach that year.
Brennan Carroll, 41, played tight end at Delaware and Pittsburgh. He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant under his father at USC in 2002-03. Brennan then became the tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator for the Trojans from 2004-09 before spending four seasons at Miami. He joined the Seahawks staff in 2015.
"I'm humbled and honored to become a part of the University of Arizona," Carroll said. "Having the opportunity to be reunited with Coach Fisch and his family was something my family and I had always hoped for.
“I have always had tremendous respect for the Pac-12 Conference and loved my time competing in this league. The opportunity be a part of the growth of this program was something I could not pass up. This is a great time to be a part of the Wildcat family, and my family and I can't wait to get to Tucson."
Pete Carroll told Seattle reporters that his son would remain with the Seahawks through the end of the season. The Seahawks have qualified for the NFL playoffs, which begin next weekend. Brennan Carroll's duties in Seattle also include assisting offensive line coach Mike Solari.
"He's had a couple chances at other times, and we were able to keep him here," Pete Carroll said. "But this one was just right with the right guy, with Jedd Fisch.
"He's really excited about it. We're excited for him. He's done an incredibly good job for us, and I've loved having him here."
During his time at USC, Brennan Carroll coached Fred Davis, who won the 2007 Mackey Award as the nation’s top tight end. At Miami, the Hurricanes had three top-15 recruiting classes while Carroll headed that department.
Arizona is expected to add more assistant coaches early next week.