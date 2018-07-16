Arizona Wildcats quarterback Khalil Tate was placed on the Maxwell Award watch list heading into the 2018 season, which is an accolade given to the top FBS player. The list was announced Monday morning.
The junior was a semifinalist for the Maxwell Award after a breakout season in 2017, but Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick Baker Mayfield ultimately won the award. Tate returns and headlines a 2018 class that also features potential Heisman favorite Bryce Love of Stanford.
In 2017, Tate threw for 1,591 yards and rushed for 1,411 yards to go along with 26 all-purpose touchdowns in 11 appearances after taking over for original starter Brandon Dawkins.
Tate also won Pac-12 Player of the Week four straight times, a feat no other player in conference history has accomplished.
Tate looks to become the first UA player ever to win the award and joins a loaded class that returns Alabama quarterbacks Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa, Mississippi quarterback Nick Fitzgerald and Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver. The Wildcats will play against Oliver and Houston on the road for the second game of the regular season on September 8.
The Maxwell Award is voted by a panel of sportswriters, broadcasters and NCAA head coaches.