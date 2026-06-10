Arizona's Texas-heavy 2027 recruiting class will feature a trio of defensive players from the same high school in Houston.
Three-star linebacker Davon "Kekoa" Smith committed to the Wildcats on Wednesday.
Smith joins cornerback Jaylen Oliver and defensive lineman Logan Draper, his teammates at Spring Westfield High School in Houston, as commits in Arizona's 2027 recruiting class.
Smith, a 5-10, 220-pound linebacker, committed to the Wildcats over Utah, Mississippi State, Arizona State, Colorado, Houston, Maryland and Pittsburgh, among other schools.
Smith produced 196 tackles in his first three seasons at Spring Westfield, including 118 last year as a junior.
Smith recorded 24 tackles for loss, three interceptions and two forced fumbles last season. As a running back, Smith had 39 carries for 250 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
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Arizona has nine players committed for 2027. Six players from the Wildcats' nine-player recruiting class hail from Texas.
It's the most players from Texas in a UA football recruiting class since the 2025 class that had nine Texans, which was the most since 2005.
UA's '27 RECRUITING CLASS
Ahzan Bacote
Position: Defensive line
Height, weight: 6-2, 260 pounds
Hometown (school): San Antonio (Cornerstone Christian)
Logan Draper
Position: Defensive line
Height, weight: 6-2, 250 pounds
Hometown (school): Houston (Spring Westfield High School)
Max Markofski
Position: Tight end
Height, weight: 6-4, 228 pounds
Hometown (school): Mission Viejo, California (Mission Viejo High School)
Jaylen Oliver
Position: Cornerback
Height, weight: 6-0, 175 pounds
Hometown (school): Houston (Spring Westfield High School)
Braylen Ross
Position: Wide receiver
Height, weight: 6-4, 200 pounds
Hometown (school): Irvine, California (Crean Lutheran High School)
Wayne Shanks Jr.
Position: Running back
Height, weight: 5-11, 195 pounds
Hometown (school): Houston (Kinkaid High School)
Davon 'Kekoa' Smith
Position: Linebacker
Height, weight: 5-10, 220 pounds
Hometown (school): Houston (Spring Westfield High School)
Trey Smith
Position: Wide receiver
Height, weight: 6-0, 165 pounds
Hometown (school): Gilbert (Williams Field High School)
Luke Stevens
Position: Safety
Height, weight: 6-0, 180 pounds
Hometown (school): North Richland Hills, Texas (Fort Worth Christian)
Contact Justin Spears, the Star's Arizona football beat reporter, at jspears@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @JustinESports