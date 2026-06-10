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Arizona's Texas-heavy 2027 recruiting class will feature a trio of defensive players from the same high school in Houston.

Three-star linebacker Davon "Kekoa" Smith committed to the Wildcats on Wednesday.

Smith joins cornerback Jaylen Oliver and defensive lineman Logan Draper, his teammates at Spring Westfield High School in Houston, as commits in Arizona's 2027 recruiting class.

Smith, a 5-10, 220-pound linebacker, committed to the Wildcats over Utah, Mississippi State, Arizona State, Colorado, Houston, Maryland and Pittsburgh, among other schools.

Smith produced 196 tackles in his first three seasons at Spring Westfield, including 118 last year as a junior.

Smith recorded 24 tackles for loss, three interceptions and two forced fumbles last season. As a running back, Smith had 39 carries for 250 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Arizona has nine players committed for 2027. Six players from the Wildcats' nine-player recruiting class hail from Texas.

It's the most players from Texas in a UA football recruiting class since the 2025 class that had nine Texans, which was the most since 2005.

UA's '27 RECRUITING CLASS

Ahzan Bacote

Position: Defensive line

Height, weight: 6-2, 260 pounds

Hometown (school): San Antonio (Cornerstone Christian)

Logan Draper