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Arizona's 2027 recruiting class added another defensive lineman after Houston native Logan Draper committed to the Wildcats Sunday evening.

Draper pledged to the Wildcats over UTSA, Colorado State, Louisiana and New Mexico, among others.

The 6-2, 240-pound Draper was one of four players who took official visits to the UA this weekend, along with Texas linebacker Rome Ewell, Colorado defensive lineman Troy Mailo and linebacker Davon "Kekoa" Smith, who's Draper's teammate at Spring Westfield High School in Houston. Spring Westfield cornerback Jaylen Oliver committed to the UA last week.

Draper joins San Antonio product Ahzan Bacote as defensive line commits in Arizona's 2027 recruiting class. The Wildcats are expected to land multiple recruits this week.

The Wildcats have eight commits for 2027 so far — five of them are from the state of Texas.