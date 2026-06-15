Tomey also ushered Hawaii from playing as an independent program into the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) in 1979. Tomey was named WAC Coach of the Year in 1981.

Tomey left Hawaii as one of the winningest coaches in program history with a 63-46-3 record over 10 years. Tomey's protégé, June Jones, passed Tomey for all-time wins in 2006. Jones (73) and Tomey (63) rank behind Otto Klum (84) for the most wins in program history, albeit Klum coached for 19 seasons from 1921-39.

Tomey went from Oahu to the Old Pueblo after the 1986 season and succeeded former Arizona head coach Larry Smith, who accepted the same role at USC following the Wildcats' run to the Aloha Bowl. Coincidentally, Arizona's last game with Smith was in the same stadium Tomey coached in for a decade.

Arizona took its lumps early on. Even though Arizona had College Football Hall of Famer Chuck Cecil in the defensive secondary, the Wildcats were 4-4-1.

However, in the pre-transfer portal era of college football, Tomey built the Wildcats into a winner and led Arizona to a 7-4 record and third-place finish in the Pac-10 in Year 2. The following season, Arizona was 8-4 and capped the 1980s decade with a win over North Carolina State for the Copper Bowl in Tucson.

Arizona continued its success into the 1990s and produced the winningest decade in UA football history. The Wildcats averaged just over seven wins per season in the 1990s, and two of the program's 10-win seasons were in 1993 and 1998. The Wildcats' 12-1 team that defeated defending national champion Nebraska in the 1998 Holiday Bowl is considered arguably the best team in UA history.