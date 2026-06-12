"I've been in that position before when I was in college," Johnson said. "I just helped (de Laura) out as much as possible because we were still teammates and we had the same goal. I think that's why our relationship is as good as it is now, because there was no hatred towards one another, we were just trying to help each other out. ... Me and Jayden are still good friends."

With de Laura returning for another season in Vegas, Johnson knew it was time to relocate with hopes of starting. Johnson said his two-year stint with the Knight Hawks "was amazing and I enjoyed every second I was in Vegas."

"It was just time for me to explore," he added. "I learned a lot there. It helped me become the player I am today."

Johnson signed with New Mexico, an expansion franchise in Albuquerque, but "he and the front office weren't really seeing eye to eye, so they traded him to the east, because they didn't want to play him," Kizer said. The Chupacabras (1-9) are bottom-dwellers in their first season in the IFL. Three of New Mexico's losses this season are against Tucson.

After New Mexico traded Johnson to the Tulsa Oilers, former Sugar Skulls head coach Billy Back — who coached the team for two seasons before he was fired last year — made a trade with his former team. In return, the Oilers received Ellis.

The transition to Tucson "is a big change," and the Sugar Skulls offense is "more down the field, taking shots and there's more firepower," Johnson said.