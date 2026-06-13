Prefer us on Google Learn More

Arizona added another running back — and Texas product — to its 2027 recruiting class, when three-star Houston-area standout Curtis Zeno committed to the Wildcats.

A few hours later, three-star Dallas-area linebacker Rome Ewell flipped his commitment from Houston to Arizona. Ewell also had offers from Arizona State, Iowa State, Boston College, Wisconsin and Kansas State, among others.

Zeno committed to UA over San Diego State, Texas State and Sam Houston.

The 5-10, 190-pound Zeno joins Houston native Wayne Shanks Jr. as running backs in Arizona's 2027 recruiting class.

Zeno, who also runs track, has 99 carries for 689 yards and 11 touchdowns in two seasons at Paetow High School in Katy, Texas.

The 6-1, 210-pound Ewell, a Springtown, Texas native, recorded 213 combined tackles in two seasons at Springtown High School, including 148 tackles last season as a junior. Ewell had 80 solo tackles and four sacks last season.

Arizona now has 11 players committed to its 2027 recruiting class, and eight of them are from Texas — five from Houston, two from Dallas and San Antonio defensive lineman Ahzan Bacote.

It's the most Texans in a recruiting class for the Wildcats since the first recruiting cycle under head coach Brent Brennan in 2025. The nine Texans in Arizona's '25 recruiting class were the most for the UA since 2005.