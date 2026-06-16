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Arizona landed a commitment from three-star 2027 defensive end Dieter Lotulelei on Tuesday.

Lotulelei, who visited the UA this past weekend, committed to the Wildcats over UNLV, Oregon State, Auburn, Colorado, Houston and Boise State, among others.

The 6-3, 225-pound Lotulelei is entering his senior season at West High School in Salt Lake City. He's rated by 247Sports.com as the 27th-best player in Utah.

Lotulelei is the third defensive lineman to commit to Arizona's 2027 recruiting class, along with San Antonio product Ahzan Bacote and Houston native Logan Draper.

Arizona has 12 players committed for 2027 — eight of them are from Texas.