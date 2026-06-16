Alert Top Story ARIZONA FOOTBALL RECRUITING Salt Lake City defensive lineman Dieter Lotulelei commits to Arizona Justin Spears Jun 16, 2026 Jun 16, 2026 Updated 53 mins ago Salt Lake City defensive end Dieter Lotulelei committed to Arizona's 2027 recruiting class. (Courtesy of Dieter Lotulelei / Instagram) Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Justin Spears Arizona landed a commitment from three-star 2027 defensive end Dieter Lotulelei on Tuesday. Lotulelei, who visited the UA this past weekend, committed to the Wildcats over UNLV, Oregon State, Auburn, Colorado, Houston and Boise State, among others. The 6-3, 225-pound Lotulelei is entering his senior season at West High School in Salt Lake City. He's rated by 247Sports.com as the 27th-best player in Utah. Lotulelei is the third defensive lineman to commit to Arizona's 2027 recruiting class, along with San Antonio product Ahzan Bacote and Houston native Logan Draper. Arizona has 12 players committed for 2027 — eight of them are from Texas. Contact Justin Spears, the Star's Arizona football beat reporter, at jspears@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @JustinESports Respond: Write a letter to the editor | Write a guest opinion Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community. Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Justin Spears Sports Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Related to this story Making a case for Dick Tomey as a College Football Hall of Famer | Justin Spears Former Arizona head coach Dick Tomey makes a compelling case to be in the College Football Hall of Fame, writes Star football writer Justin Spears. The Mount Rushmore of Arizona Wildcats head coaches The legendary careers of Lute Olson, Mike Candrea, Jerry Kindall and Dick Tomey are why they're the four faces on our Mount Rushmore of Arizon… Texas running back Curtis Zeno, linebacker Rome Ewell commit to Arizona football Katy, Texas, running back Curtis Zeno and Dallas-area linebacker Rome Ewell committed to the Arizona Wildcats this weekend. Arizona football legends reflect on the Wildcats' Aloha Bowl season in 1986 Four decades after Arizona's 1986 team won the Aloha Bowl in Honolulu, U of A football legends Chuck Cecil and David Adams reminisce on their … Three-star Houston linebacker Davon Smith commits to Arizona football Three-star Houston linebacker Davon "Kekoa" Smith committed to the Wildcats over Utah, Arizona State and Mississippi State, among other schools. Bear Down brotherhood, coaches lead Ahzan Bacote to Arizona Wildcats Arizona football's "one big happy family" vibe led San Antonio defensive lineman Ahzan Bacote to commit to the Wildcats. Houston defensive lineman Logan Draper commits to the Arizona Wildcats Logan Draper, a defensive lineman from Houston, committed to the Arizona Wildcats after taking an official visit this weekend. Watch Now: Related Video Tucson's Top Sports Stories: June 16 Knicks Are NBA Champions! Jonathan Macri & CP "The Fanchise" Reflect on a Historic Title | NY Got Game Knicks Are NBA Champions! Jonathan Macri & CP "The Fanchise" Reflect on a Historic Title | NY Got Game Tucson's Top Sports Stories: June 15 Tucson's Top Sports Stories: June 15 Breaking Down Latest MLB Trades, Signings & Extensions | 940 Breaking Down Latest MLB Trades, Signings & Extensions | 940