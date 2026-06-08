A: "What played a big part was (defensive line coaches Joe Salave'a and Ronnie Palmer). They were really getting after me. You can tell when a school desires you and wants you at their school. The brotherhood of the team, it's one big happy family. My coaches knew what they were talking about and it's just a place I can see myself at."

What was the highlight of your official visit?

A: "The first breakfast that we had, it was a great breakfast. I'm talking about french toast and really good food. Either that or when we landed, we just saw a bunch of palm trees and cactuses. It was a good sense of peace."

Arizona head coach Brent Brennan often hosts recruits at his home during official visits. How was the experience at Brennan's house?

A: "His house is beautiful. That was a great experience. That's another thing that was one of my top experiences of the whole visit. It was beautiful and the food was great. A lot of the guys know how to play instruments and they were playing music. It was a great time."

How does Arizona defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales envision you fitting into his scheme?

A: "They see me as a three- and (five-technique) defensive lineman. I love Coach Gonzales, he's a tough guy. He just had knee surgery, but he's still out there on my official visit hopping around on one leg and crutching around. It shows that he really cares. I love Coach G."

How do you think Salave'a will develop you over the next few years and prepare you for professional football?