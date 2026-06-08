Ahzan Bacote was born in New Jersey, but his family moved to San Antonio, Texas, when he was just 5 years old.
While his roots are on the East Coast, his basketball fandom is aligned with the hometown team during the NBA Finals series between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs.
"I never really cared for the Knicks and I lived in San Antonio my whole life, so I need the Spurs to win," Bacote said.
Even though Bacote (pronounced bay-coat) is the only San Antonio product committed to Arizona's 2027 recruiting class, he's one of several prospects from the state of Texas in the Wildcats' upcoming recruiting cycle. Five of Arizona's eight commits for 2027 are from Texas.
Besides Bacote, the Wildcats have commitments from Houston defensive lineman Logan Draper, Houston cornerback Jaylen Oliver (Draper's teammate at Spring Westfield High School), Dallas-area safety Luke Stevens and Houston running back Wayne Shanks Jr.
People are also reading…
The Wildcats have already matched the 2026 recruiting class for total number of players from Texas. In 2025, Arizona signed nine players from Texas — the most for the program since 2005. The Wildcats are expected to add several more players from Texas as early as this week.
Bacote, a 6-2, 260-pound defensive lineman at Cornerstone Christian in San Antonio, committed to Arizona over Mississippi State, Baylor, Arizona State, Iowa State, Texas Tech, Miami, TCU and Houston, among others.
Bacote recently joined "Spears & Ali" on ESPN Tucson to talk about his commitment to the Wildcats and his future coaches at the UA — and his hobbies.
What were the deciding factors in your decision to commit to Arizona?
A: "What played a big part was (defensive line coaches Joe Salave'a and Ronnie Palmer). They were really getting after me. You can tell when a school desires you and wants you at their school. The brotherhood of the team, it's one big happy family. My coaches knew what they were talking about and it's just a place I can see myself at."
What was the highlight of your official visit?
A: "The first breakfast that we had, it was a great breakfast. I'm talking about french toast and really good food. Either that or when we landed, we just saw a bunch of palm trees and cactuses. It was a good sense of peace."
Arizona head coach Brent Brennan often hosts recruits at his home during official visits. How was the experience at Brennan's house?
A: "His house is beautiful. That was a great experience. That's another thing that was one of my top experiences of the whole visit. It was beautiful and the food was great. A lot of the guys know how to play instruments and they were playing music. It was a great time."
How does Arizona defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales envision you fitting into his scheme?
A: "They see me as a three- and (five-technique) defensive lineman. I love Coach Gonzales, he's a tough guy. He just had knee surgery, but he's still out there on my official visit hopping around on one leg and crutching around. It shows that he really cares. I love Coach G."
How do you think Salave'a will develop you over the next few years and prepare you for professional football?
A: "First of all, he coached a lot of great guys. He coached (Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie) Rueben Bain and (Akheem) Mesidor (at Miami); he coached guys like that. On top of that, he was telling me that I was going to play the three and the five and be versatile instead of (nose tackle) and a three.
"Coach Salave'a, that's one of my favorite coaches up here at Arizona; he's a great guy as well. There was one time, I walked into the building and he just gave me a big hug and lifted me off my feet. ... I've only had one coach who was bigger than me. I thought Coach Salave'a was going to be shorter, so when I met him, I saw this 6-5 Samoan guy. It was crazy."
What inspired you to play football?
A: "It's a way to feed my family. This is something I'm good at and I see myself building a legacy for my family."
What do you like to do away from football? What are some of your favorite hobbies?
A: "One of my coaches at Cornerstone got me into fishing. I like fishing. I love playing (video games), so you'll see me on (NBA 2K) and (College Football) the most. I'm only a 75 overall on 2K, but I'm trying to get up there. Other than video games and fishing, I love to eat, that's my hobby. I like trying new foods. I love quesadillas, mac and cheese, steak, fried chicken. Yes sir, you can never go wrong with those."
Contact Justin Spears, the Star's Arizona football beat reporter, at jspears@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @JustinESports