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The Arizona Wildcats felt like they let one slip through their fingers in Provo last week.

Arizona had chances late in its 28-17 loss to 15th-ranked BYU, but a late fourth-down stop by the Cougars, a stagnant UA second-half offense, costly penalties from the offensive line and a defense that gave up a touchdown late to make it a two-possession game with just over six minutes remaining kept the Wildcats from stealing their first conference road game.

Arizona defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales said, “94% of Big 12 football games are won in the last eight minutes and this one was lost in the last eight minutes. They made more plays than us at the most critical times in the game.”

A win over a conference contender like BYU, which is 13-1 at home since 2024, would’ve been a tone-setting game for an Arizona team coming off a nine-win season. It’s why quarterback Noah Fifita, running back Kedrick Reescano, wide receiver Chris Hunter and offensive lineman Rhino Tapa’atoutai were in tears after the loss.

“I didn’t see tears of ‘I’m shook. Poor me, pity me. We didn’t get it done and I feel bad for myself,’ ” said Arizona offensive coordinator Seth Doege. “I saw tears of being pissed off and we let one go. They know we can be good. Their environment (at LaVell Edwards Stadium) was incredible and it was awesome for our kids to play in.

“They knew they should’ve gone and taken that. We didn’t make enough plays in the second half to get it done. That creates this pissed-off feeling like, ‘We got work to do.’ ”