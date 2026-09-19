The Arizona Wildcats felt like they let one slip through their fingers in Provo last week.
Arizona had chances late in its 28-17 loss to 15th-ranked BYU, but a late fourth-down stop by the Cougars, a stagnant UA second-half offense, costly penalties from the offensive line and a defense that gave up a touchdown late to make it a two-possession game with just over six minutes remaining kept the Wildcats from stealing their first conference road game.
Arizona defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales said, “94% of Big 12 football games are won in the last eight minutes and this one was lost in the last eight minutes. They made more plays than us at the most critical times in the game.”
A win over a conference contender like BYU, which is 13-1 at home since 2024, would’ve been a tone-setting game for an Arizona team coming off a nine-win season. It’s why quarterback Noah Fifita, running back Kedrick Reescano, wide receiver Chris Hunter and offensive lineman Rhino Tapa’atoutai were in tears after the loss.
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“I didn’t see tears of ‘I’m shook. Poor me, pity me. We didn’t get it done and I feel bad for myself,’ ” said Arizona offensive coordinator Seth Doege. “I saw tears of being pissed off and we let one go. They know we can be good. Their environment (at LaVell Edwards Stadium) was incredible and it was awesome for our kids to play in.
“They knew they should’ve gone and taken that. We didn’t make enough plays in the second half to get it done. That creates this pissed-off feeling like, ‘We got work to do.’ ”
Gonzales added: “Our entire football team was that emotional, that hurt, that mad, because everybody in that building … expected to go in there and win that football game. At halftime, we had control of the football game. … Our entire football team was that way because of the expectation.
“To be honest with you, I think the entire city of Tucson was that way, because they expected to win, too. … When you want something really bad and lose it, it freaking hurts. That was our entire football team. … You work 43 out of the 52 weeks in the year for those 12 guaranteed (games), and when you mess one up, it should hurt.
“It should hurt like hell. … We’ll see on Saturday how they respond. Is it a redline response? Or is it a coward response? We’ll see.”
Arizona head coach Brent Brennan called the Wildcats’ final nonconference home game against Northern Illinois Saturday night “a redline game” — and it’s not just because fans are asked to wear red to the game, but Brennan did challenge Arizona’s fanbase this week after experiencing a rowdy environment in Provo last week.
“Everybody outside of this building needs to understand that they are a part of this — they’re a huge part of this,” Brennan said. “Making Casino Del Sol Stadium one of the toughest places to play in the Big 12 is an absolute goal of mine. Just traveling around this conference over the last two years and seeing the different venues and seeing those sold-out crowds and the impact that has on the visiting team, that’s what we’re trying to create here at Casino Del Sol Stadium.”
As for the on-the-field product, this week should be a get-right game for the Wildcats. NIU is 0-2 after getting shut out by Iowa, 40-0, and losing at home to FCS national championship runner-up Illinois State. Just two years ago in 2024, NIU upset No. 5-ranked Notre Dame, 16-14, in South Bend. NIU, then a MAC team, was paid $1.4 million for the game.
Former NIU head coach Thomas Hammock left the program in February to become the Seattle Seahawks running backs coach, leaving defensive coordinator Rob Harley as interim head coach for the Huskies’ first season in the Mountain West. The Wildcats are five-touchdown favorites entering Saturday.
“On paper, we’re better than Northern Illinois,” Gonzales said. “That means absolutely nothing until that ball is kicked off at 7:30 (p.m. on Saturday). … If we don’t get ready to play and we disrespect the game of football, they’ll come in here and beat our tail.”
Northern Illinois is “coming off a disappointing game, but shoot, so are we,” Brennan said.
“We’re excited to play,” Brennan said. “We had an outstanding week of practice. Our players have attacked the process this week, which I’m excited about. It’s been too fun to watch. I can’t wait to play, man. … This is about us. This is about us attacking this opportunity in front of us.
“This is about us doing what we have to do to get the outcome that we want.”
Contact Justin Spears, the Star's Arizona football beat reporter, at jspears@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @JustinESports