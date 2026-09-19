The Savannah, Georgia native signed the Huskies’ 2024 recruiting class, a class that also included NIU starters in wide receiver George Dimopoulos, right tackle Lane Mahnesmith, left tackle Ross Liegel and leading rushers Telly Johnson and Elijah Porter. Bryant played in five games as a true freshman in 2024, including the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, where he had a reception for 28 yards in a 28-20 double-overtime win over Fresno State. Bryant leads NIU in receiving with six catches for 89 yards, but has yet to score a touchdown in his career.

The matchup

When NIU has the ball …

The Huskies have used two quarterbacks this season, but they’ll likely start Taron Dickens, the reigning SoCon Offensive Player of the Year. However, NIU has the worst offense in the Mountain West, averaging 214 yards of total offense this season. NIU and Wyoming are the only two Mountain West teams that aren’t averaging over 300 yards of offense this season. Dickens’ dual-threat abilities and the running back tandem of Johnson and Porter could lead to NIU trying to own time of possession and keep Arizona’s offense on the sideline.

When Arizona has the ball …