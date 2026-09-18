Most of Arizona’s players and coaches don’t have any connections to Northern Illinois, except for tight end and Illinois native Cole Rusk.
Rusk, who grew up near the Iowa border in Rock Island, Illinois, was a “fan of NIU a little bit,” especially when the Huskies were quarterbacked by Heisman Trophy finalist Jordan Lynch from 2009-13.
Rusk took an official visit to NIU in DeKalb, which is just under two hours away from Rusk’s hometown.
“DeKalb is a great place,” Rusk said. “Now they’re in the Mountain West, so it’s a lot different. It’s a great program.”
Rusk, who transferred from Illinois this past offseason, is “definitely telling the guys that they’re bringing everything they have” on Saturday, when the Wildcats host the “hard-nosed” Huskies at Casino Del Sol Stadium.
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Arizona’s tight ends had two key moments in the Wildcats’ loss to BYU last week, including a 16-yard touchdown catch in the back of the end zone by Southern Miss transfer and second-year player Shane King, the first of his career, to take a 17-14 lead at halftime.
“I was so impressed with him and so happy for him as a young player,” Rusk said. “Probably one of his biggest games ever and in the big moment, he showed up. I’m so happy for him. I’m glad everyone is starting to see how well he plays and how hard he plays for this team.”
Preceding BYU’s fourth-down stop in the fourth quarter, Rusk had a 34-yard catch on third-and-14 to bring the Wildcats into BYU territory.
Arizona played five tight ends against BYU, with Rusk leading the way at 66 offensive snaps, followed by King (52), Tyler Powell (34), San Diego State transfer Arthur Ban (7) and Tucson native Tyler Mustain (4), who’s been used as a fullback in goal-line situations. The UA tight ends’ pass-catching production could potentially start to increase moving forward.
“They’re alphas,” Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita said after the BYU game. “Every time a play needed to be made, they made it, whether it’s in the run game and being able to block as hard as they can, but also in the pass game and being threats. I think they’re really good with the ball in their hands. I’m super excited about that group, but like I said, this loss is on me. I have to get better.”
Said Brennan: “That group has a lot of potential. I think you’re starting to see that show up. … That group is going to be an important group for us, always.
“As Noah continues to build in-game chemistry with those guys, the ball will find them.”
Contact Justin Spears, the Star's Arizona football beat reporter, at jspears@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @JustinESports