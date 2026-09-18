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Most of Arizona’s players and coaches don’t have any connections to Northern Illinois, except for tight end and Illinois native Cole Rusk.

Rusk, who grew up near the Iowa border in Rock Island, Illinois, was a “fan of NIU a little bit,” especially when the Huskies were quarterbacked by Heisman Trophy finalist Jordan Lynch from 2009-13.

Rusk took an official visit to NIU in DeKalb, which is just under two hours away from Rusk’s hometown.

“DeKalb is a great place,” Rusk said. “Now they’re in the Mountain West, so it’s a lot different. It’s a great program.”

Rusk, who transferred from Illinois this past offseason, is “definitely telling the guys that they’re bringing everything they have” on Saturday, when the Wildcats host the “hard-nosed” Huskies at Casino Del Sol Stadium.

Arizona’s tight ends had two key moments in the Wildcats’ loss to BYU last week, including a 16-yard touchdown catch in the back of the end zone by Southern Miss transfer and second-year player Shane King, the first of his career, to take a 17-14 lead at halftime.

“I was so impressed with him and so happy for him as a young player,” Rusk said. “Probably one of his biggest games ever and in the big moment, he showed up. I’m so happy for him. I’m glad everyone is starting to see how well he plays and how hard he plays for this team.”

Preceding BYU’s fourth-down stop in the fourth quarter, Rusk had a 34-yard catch on third-and-14 to bring the Wildcats into BYU territory.