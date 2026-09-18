We know that Texas Tech has the biggest football budget in the Big 12.
But are the defending conference champs still the best team in the league?
We’ll find out a lot about the Red Raiders when No. 13 Texas Tech hosts No. 22 Houston on Friday night.
It’s easily the most enticing game in the Big 12 this week — but hardly the only one of interest. Arizona State and Kansas are squaring off at Wembley Stadium in London; Colorado is seeking a 3-0 start but is a slight underdog at Northwestern; and West Virginia faces No. 25 Virginia in a neutral-site game in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Our staff prognosticators, Michael Lev and Justin Spears, are back to pick the best games on this week's slate straight up and against the spread. Lev and Spears are joined again this season by Jordan Hamm of Sports360AZ.com.
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For more on our predictions — plus a complete breakdown of Arizona’s home game against Northern Illinois — check out The Wildcast. It’s available on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.
FRIDAY, Sept. 18
Matchup: No. 22 Houston (+7.5) at No. 13 Texas Tech
Time/TV: 5 p.m., FOX/11
Hamm's prediction: Houston to win outright
Lev’s prediction: Texas Tech to win and cover
Spears’ prediction: Texas Tech to win and cover
SATURDAY, Sept. 19
Matchup: Arizona State (-5.5) vs. Kansas (at London)
Time/TV: 9 a.m., FS1
Hamm's prediction: ASU to win, Kansas to cover
Lev’s prediction: ASU to win and cover
Spears’ prediction: ASU to win and cover
Matchup: Tulane (+20.5) at Kansas State
Time/TV: 9 a.m., ESPN2
Hamm's prediction: Kansas State to win, Tulane to cover
Lev’s prediction: Kansas State to win, Tulane to cover
Spears’ prediction: Kansas State to win and cover
Matchup: Miami (Ohio) (+14.5) at Cincinnati
Time/TV: 12:30 p.m., ESPN+
Hamm's prediction: Miami to win outright
Lev’s prediction: Cincinnati to win, Miami to cover
Spears’ prediction: Cincinnati to win, Miami to cover
Matchup: Colorado (+3.5) at Northwestern
Time/TV: 4:30 p.m., FOX/11
Hamm's prediction: Colorado to win outright
Lev’s prediction: Northwestern to win, Colorado to cover
Spears’ prediction: Northwestern to win and cover
Matchup: West Virginia (+10.5) vs. No. 25 Virginia (at Charlotte, N.C.)
Time/TV: 4:30 p.m., ACC Network
Hamm's prediction: Virginia to win and cover
Lev’s prediction: Virginia to win and cover
Spears’ prediction: Virginia to win, West Virginia to cover
Matchup: No. 11 BYU (-17.5) at Colorado State
Time/TV: 4:30 p.m., CBS/13
Hamm's prediction: BYU to win and cover
Lev’s prediction: BYU to win, Colorado State to cover
Spears’ prediction: BYU to win and cover
Matchup: Northern Illinois (+34.5) at Arizona
Time/TV: 7:30 p.m., TNT/HBO Max
Hamm's prediction: Arizona to win, NIU to cover
Lev’s prediction: Arizona to win and cover
Spears’ prediction: Arizona to win and cover
LAST WEEK'S RECORDS
Hamm: 6-2 straight up, 2-6 against the spread
Lev: 7-1 SU, 5-3 ATS
Spears: 5-3 SU, 1-7 ATS
SEASON TO DATE
Hamm: 12-5 SU, 6-11 ATS
Lev: 12-5 SU, 8-9 ATS
Spears: 11-6 SU, 3-14 ATS
Contact sports reporter/columnist Michael Lev at mlev@tucson.com. On X (Twitter): @michaeljlev. On Bluesky: @michaeljlev.bsky.social