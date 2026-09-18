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We know that Texas Tech has the biggest football budget in the Big 12.

But are the defending conference champs still the best team in the league?

We’ll find out a lot about the Red Raiders when No. 13 Texas Tech hosts No. 22 Houston on Friday night.

It’s easily the most enticing game in the Big 12 this week — but hardly the only one of interest. Arizona State and Kansas are squaring off at Wembley Stadium in London; Colorado is seeking a 3-0 start but is a slight underdog at Northwestern; and West Virginia faces No. 25 Virginia in a neutral-site game in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Our staff prognosticators, Michael Lev and Justin Spears, are back to pick the best games on this week's slate straight up and against the spread. Lev and Spears are joined again this season by Jordan Hamm of Sports360AZ.com.

For more on our predictions — plus a complete breakdown of Arizona’s home game against Northern Illinois — check out The Wildcast. It’s available on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

FRIDAY, Sept. 18

Matchup: No. 22 Houston (+7.5) at No. 13 Texas Tech

Time/TV: 5 p.m., FOX/11

Hamm's prediction: Houston to win outright