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Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita shouldered the blame for the Wildcats’ inconsistent passing attack in the final three quarters of their loss to BYU in Provo.

After Arizona wide receiver Giovanni Richardson, who leads the Wildcats in receiving yards and catches, left the game late in the first quarter with a “lower-extremity injury,” the five receivers used last Saturday were starters Chris Hunter and Tre Spivey, along with Rodney Gallagher III, Caleb “Jet” Smith and Brandon Phelps, who combined for 10 catches for 87 yards — 30 of those yards were from a catch-and-run by Phelps.

Hunter was targeted six times and had one reception for 12 yards, while Spivey was targeted twice and had two catches for 14 yards.

“I gotta take it upon myself to get my guys the ball,” Fifita said after the game. “Tre Spivey and Chris Hunter didn’t touch the ball enough today and that’s my fault.”

On a “shot play” in Arizona’s final drive of the third quarter, which resulted in the Wildcats punting on the BYU 36-yard line, Fifita attempted a deep ball to Hunter on second-and-15, but Hunter couldn’t haul in the pass for a first down.

“If I’m looking back on fall camp, we had a lot of success of throwing fades to Chris Hunter,” said Arizona offensive coordinator Seth Doege. “The ball gets lost in the sun, so he stops and has to jump over somebody to make a play and next thing you know, it’s third-and-15 and we’re trying to figure out how to get in field-goal range.