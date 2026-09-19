But as much as we’d like 320 to happen in the 520, the odds are against it Saturday night.

First of all, Fifita has passed for as many as 320 yards only six times in 36 career starts. Second, if the game goes the way it’s supposed to, Fifita will be cheering on Sawyer Anderson from the sideline by the middle of the third quarter. Third, Brennan flat-out said he won’t keep Fifita in the game just to break the record.

“Noah Fifita is always about what is best for the program,” Brennan said, “and what's best for the program is for him to be our quarterback for every game of this entire football season.”

It’s too bad because it would be way cooler for Fifita to break the record here — where he could be properly honored — than next week at Washington State.

Fifita did make his first career start in Pullman. But there’s no place like home.

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Going up: Running quarterbacks

Entering Friday’s Top 25 matchup between Texas Tech and Houston, four Big 12 quarterbacks had more than 100 rushing yards — and none of them was named Devon Dampier (80 yards) or Bear Bachmeier (67). West Virginia’s Michael Hawkins Jr. led the way with 199 yards — and had more rushing attempts (26) than passing attempts (21). No one in Tucson should be surprised about this. The QB run game has been a staple of Rich Rodriguez’s offense since he was the head coach at Glenville State in the mid-1990s.

Going down: DJ Lagway stock