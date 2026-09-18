Jashawn Nelson, linebacker: The second-year player from Fort Wayne, Indiana, leads the Huskies in tackles (18) this season, along with linebacker Jack Murray. Nelson, who also has a pass deflection this season, leads the team in solo tackles (10). As a redshirt freshman last year, Nelson became the first Husky to block a punt since 2019. Nelson and Murray are the two linebackers in NIU’s 4-2-5 defensive scheme.

Arizona

Ismail Mahdi, running back: After Mahdi and linebacker Max Harris successfully filed a temporary restraining order against the NCAA, the five-for-five players were cleared for competition last week against BYU.

Harris played 29 defensive snaps, while Mahdi — who was Arizona’s leading rusher last season — was active, but didn’t play because Kedrick Reescano and Quincy Craig “ran with such physicality in that game,” said Arizona head coach Brent Brennan.

The decision to insert certain running backs “more by feel of how the game goes and we believe in those guys last weekend,” Brennan said.

Arizona offensive coordinator Seth Doege said earlier this week that he anticipates Mahdi making his season debut against NIU.

“That position, we’re going to need all of those guys,” Brennan said. “We’re going to need all of them throughout the course of the year. All of them are going to make plays for us. … That’s going to evolve as we go. The hard part when you have a lot of good skill players, there’s only one football. What you need from those guys is for those guys to be unselfish and do things for the greater good and that is the football team getting a win on Saturday.”