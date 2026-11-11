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Several Arizona defensive backs are questionable for the 23rd-ranked Wildcats' matchup with the No. 2-ranked Utah Utes on Saturday in Tucson.

In the first Big 12 availability report that was released Wednesday night, Arizona cornerback Jay'Vion Cole, slot cornerback Malcolm Hartzog and safeties Cam Chapa and Quinn Olson were listed as questionable.

Cole missed the last two games against Texas Tech and TCU with a leg injury. Hartzog suffered an undisclosed injury in the first half of Arizona's win over TCU.

Hartzog has been one of Arizona's top defensive players this season, logging the second-most defensive snaps (514) for the Wildcats this season. Hartzog has 39 tackles and two pass deflections this season.

Chapa suffered a hamstring before the TCU game, according to his father on Facebook, and was expected to miss multiple weeks and potentially miss the rest of the regular season. Chapa's replacement, Olson, went out with an injury.

Lee Molette, who's been Arizona's starting strong safety for most of the season, played 27 snaps at free safety. Second-year defensive back and Chandler native Dajon Hinton, who suffered a knee injury in the Holiday Bowl and spent the last 10 months rehabbing, played 39 snaps as Hartzog's replacement.

Dwight Bootle II has been Cole's replacement at cornerback — opposite of Tyrese Boss, who had the game-sealing interception for the Wildcats last week against TCU. Bootle gave up eight catches for 56 yards and had three passing interference penalties.