“When those guys are fighting for extra yards and ... you're on track still, you can call basically whatever you want,” UA offensive coordinator Seth Doege said.

“When our run game is hitting, it just opens up everything.”

Threads

Houston was set to debut a new uniform vs. Colorado on Friday night, and what a beauty it is. The kit has been dubbed the “Icy Houston Blues.” It’s an all-white version of the Houston Oilers-inspired unis that the Cougars wear about once per season. These feature a script, sky-blue “Houston” with a red border on the helmet, chest and thigh. The numbers are also sky blue with red borders. The pants have single sky-blue stripes on the sides. The helmet has a red stripe down the middle and a red facemask. It’s a perfect blend.

What he said ...

“You face one of these Big 12 defenses every week. You go in on Sunday and you start watching the tape. You're like, ‘OK, how am I going to get a first down?’ These guys are good. We definitely got a challenge on our hands just like we did last week.” — Doege on facing Utah’s defense

What he meant ...

“I know I’m the guy who said, ‘Stats are for losers.’ But can I give you some numbers from last week’s game vs. TCU? Our 29 points were the most they’ve allowed this season. Our 441 yards were the second most they’ve allowed this season. Our 6.3 yards per play were the highest by any TCU opponent this season. The point being: We’re good, too!”

The other side