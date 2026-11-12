Arizona and Utah have met each other on the gridiron nearly 50 times over the last 100-plus years.
Saturday's showdown between the No. 23-ranked Arizona Wildcats and the undefeated and second-ranked Utes at Casino Del Sol Stadium could be the most anticipated matchup of them all — and potentially the biggest home game of the Brent Brennan era at the UA.
Arizona and Utah have a combined 16-2 record; FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" is in Tucson to spotlight the game and the result has ramifications for the Big 12 title race.
A win for the Wildcats would increase their chances of getting to the Big 12 Championship Game — the last one before a 24-team College Football Playoff format is implemented in 2027 — and likely leapfrog multiple teams in the CFP rankings.
It would also be the third straight victory for Arizona over Utah — the first in Tucson since both teams were Pac-12 members. A win would also be the first time Arizona beat a top-five opponent in Tucson since 2013 — the highest-ranked home win since Oregon in 2007.
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A loss for Arizona would essentially eliminate Arizona from conference title contention and the 12-team College Football Playoff.
"We're excited," said Arizona head coach Brent Brennan. "Utah has a great team and we know that. We had a really good week of practice and I'm excited for the game. Everyone on campus is excited, our players are excited.
"Obviously we have a ton of respect for (Utah), how they play, who they are, the team they've built and how well they're coached. We're excited to get that thing going."
Said first-year Utah head coach Morgan Scalley: “This is going to be a huge battle in Tucson.”
Let's take a look back at five memorable battles between Arizona and Utah. Honorable mention: Arizona's come-from-behind victory over the Utes during a snowstorm in 1968, along with Kyle Whittingham's first victory as the Utes' head coach in 2005.
1972
Score: Utah 28, Arizona 27
Where: Robert Rice Stadium (Salt Lake City)
The rundown: The Utes made one of the largest comebacks in college football history after trailing 27-0. Utah quarterback Don Van Galder threw a 53-yard and 36-yard pass in the second half, and defensive back Steve Marshall had a 68-yard pick-six. Van Galder ran in for the game-winning touchdown.
1994 (Freedom Bowl)
Score: No. 14 Utah 16, No. 15 Arizona 13
Where: Angel Stadium (Anaheim, Calif.)
The rundown: Arizona and Utah squared off in the last-ever Freedom Bowl. After their matchup in 1994, the Holiday Bowl took the WAC affiliation and then-named Angel Stadium returned to a baseball-only venue.
Even though Arizona's "Desert Swarm" defense held Utah to fewer than 100 yards of total offense, the Utes had a safety and returned a fumble to the UA 6-yard line, which turned into a touchdown just a few plays later.
Arizona quarterback Dan White threw a costly interception late in the fourth quarter and Utah ran out the clock to win.
2015
Score: Arizona 37, No. 10 Utah 30 (double overtime)
Where: Arizona Stadium (Tucson)
The rundown: Arizona starting quarterback Anu Solomon left the game in the fourth quarter with a concussion, but backup Jerrard Randall threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Nate Phillips to begin the second overtime period. The win made Arizona bowl-eligible.
2023
Score: No. 17 Arizona 42, No. 22 Utah 18
Where: Arizona Stadium (Tucson)
The rundown: Amid Arizona's seven-game winning streak to close out the 2023 season, the Wildcats took down the Utes in blowout fashion on Senior Day and the final home stand for notable Wildcats, including left tackle Jordan Morgan, running back Michael Wiley, wide receiver Jacob Cowing and tight end Tanner McLachlan.
Utah had nearly just as many yards of total offense as Arizona (443-438), but the Wildcats jumped out to a 28-0 lead in the first half, which was sparked by a 21-yard touchdown pass from wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan to Wiley.
Arizona clobbered the Utes in its last home game as a Pac-12 team. The Wildcats were a member of the "Conference of Champions" for 45 years.
2024
Score: Arizona 23, No. 10 Utah 10
Where: Rice-Eccles Stadium (Salt Lake City)
The rundown: In Arizona's first official conference game as a Big 12 team, Arizona took down 10th-ranked Utah for the Wildcats’ first victory in Salt Lake City since 2014.
The Wildcats had four fourth-down stops against the Utes, and UA star cornerback Tacario Davis had five pass breakups, including three on fourth-down plays. Davis was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week for his performance.
Arizona took a two-possession lead in the fourth quarter with a 35-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Noah Fifita to tight end Keyan Burnett, the only touchdown of his Arizona career — and the most impactful play he made during his three-plus-year career in Tucson.
The triumph in Salt Lake City was Arizona’s only road victory of the entire season. Arizona lost five straight games after the win over Utah and finished the season 4-8 in Brennan's first year at the helm.
Arizona's win over Utah marked the Wildcats' first road win over a top-10 team since their upset over No. 2 Oregon in 2014.
In two starts against Utah, Fifita is 41 for 61, passing for 450 yards, four touchdowns and an interception.
"Noah Fifita’s had our number for the last two times that we’ve played him," said Scalley.
Extra points
— Arizona safety Quinn Olson was elevated to probable for Saturday, according to the latest Big 12 availability report. Arizona cornerback Jay'Vion Cole and slot cornerback Malcolm Hartzog are questionable.
— Arizona is wearing white helmets and navy blue jerseys and pants against Utah for Military Appreciation Day.
— Arizona named Rob Gronkowski and Army vice chief of staff Chris LaNeve as honorary captains for Saturday.
— Gronkowski is hosting "Gronk's Pregame Party" on the UA mall (Gittings Lawn) Saturday at 6:30 a.m. leading up to FOX's “Big Noon Kickoff.” Said Brennan: "A wise man once said, you can't drink all day if you don't start in the morning. If there was ever an opportunity for us to get this started right, it's with ‘Big Noon Kickoff.’ "
— Over 46,000 tickets were sold for the Arizona-Utah game as of Thursday night, which is about 4,000 tickets shy of a sellout. If Saturday is a sellout, it will be the first sold-out game of the season and the first since Homecoming against Colorado in 2024.
Contact Justin Spears, the Star's Arizona football beat reporter, at jspears@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @JustinESports