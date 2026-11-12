Prefer us on Google Learn More

Arizona and Utah have met each other on the gridiron nearly 50 times over the last 100-plus years.

Saturday's showdown between the No. 23-ranked Arizona Wildcats and the undefeated and second-ranked Utes at Casino Del Sol Stadium could be the most anticipated matchup of them all — and potentially the biggest home game of the Brent Brennan era at the UA.

Arizona and Utah have a combined 16-2 record; FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" is in Tucson to spotlight the game and the result has ramifications for the Big 12 title race.

A win for the Wildcats would increase their chances of getting to the Big 12 Championship Game — the last one before a 24-team College Football Playoff format is implemented in 2027 — and likely leapfrog multiple teams in the CFP rankings.

It would also be the third straight victory for Arizona over Utah — the first in Tucson since both teams were Pac-12 members. A win would also be the first time Arizona beat a top-five opponent in Tucson since 2013 — the highest-ranked home win since Oregon in 2007.

A loss for Arizona would essentially eliminate Arizona from conference title contention and the 12-team College Football Playoff.

"We're excited," said Arizona head coach Brent Brennan. "Utah has a great team and we know that. We had a really good week of practice and I'm excited for the game. Everyone on campus is excited, our players are excited.

"Obviously we have a ton of respect for (Utah), how they play, who they are, the team they've built and how well they're coached. We're excited to get that thing going."