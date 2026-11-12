Keep in mind, though, that sacks count against quarterbacks’ rushing totals in college football. If you take those out of the equation, Dampier’s rushing total rises to 546 yards. His average per carry increases from 4.7 yards to 6.1.

Dampier, whose seven rushing touchdowns are tied for the seventh most in the conference, has had some monster games on the ground. He rushed for 150 yards against Houston, becoming just the fifth Big 12 quarterback to run and pass for 150-plus yards against a ranked opponent. The Utes’ 226 rushing yards are easily the most the Cougars have surrendered this year.

Dampier does by far his most damage on first down, gaining 255 yards, scoring four touchdowns and ripping off 11 runs of 10-plus yards. He’s also extremely effective on third-and-short (1-3 yards), gaining 52 yards on 10 attempts. Six of those carries have gained first downs.

Dampier is just as much of a threat on scrambles as he is on designed runs. He has gained 261 yards on 26 scrambles this season, according to Pro Football Focus. That’s the third-highest total in the Big 12 behind Hawkins (325) and Cincinnati’s JC French IV (266).

Dampier is both slippery and strong. He has forced 28 missed tackles this season, per PFF, also third most among Big 12 QBs (Hawkins, Marshall). For his career, Dampier averages 3.27 yards after contact per rush.