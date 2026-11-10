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Every Tuesday, Craig Naivar wears the same shirt.

The shirt is more of a message to his players than anything. Arizona's special teams coordinator wears a light blue mechanic shirt to practice every Tuesday. He has a “maintenance” patch embroidered on the left side of the shirt on his chest and a “Craig” patch on the opposite side.

It’s a tradition he started earlier in his coaching career.

“Today is the start of a work week,” Naivar said on Tuesday. “It's a work day. It's a reminder that we got to put in the work. It's a blue-collar program, it's a blue-(collar) city, it's time to work. ... It starts the physical work week. It sets the tone and says, ‘Hey, we're going to work this week.’ … Being here and understanding what this program is about, what this city is about, I thought it was something to remind our kids that it's time to go to work."

Naivar is a master motivator. He is renowned for getting players to buy into a phase of football that isn’t necessarily the most appealing to most, but it’s an essential part of any football game.

Sixth-year Arizona defensive end and team captain Tre Smith, who has more blocked field goals than sacks this season, has “been a part of groups where it's not like people don't care, but I don't think they care enough. When I line up now, I know I'm lining up next to dudes who care as much as I do.”

That’s the Naivar effect.