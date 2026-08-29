8. Arizona State

As of this writing, the Sun Devils had not revealed the identity of their starting quarterback. Cutter Boley and Mikey Keene have been engaged in a month-long quarterback competition to replace Sam Leavitt, and the lack of clarity at this point raises a yellow flag on the Hotline. (It would be red save for the presence of coach and QB whisperer Kenny Dillingham.) But the source of our slightly dim forecast doesn't end with the QBs. The Week 3 conference opener against Kansas in London is an X factor that could impact ASU for several weeks following the trip. Given the mid-season dates at Texas Tech and BYU, the Devils' trajectory should be set before November arrives.

9. Kansas State

As with so many other teams in the Big 12's muddled middle, the Wildcats need high-level quarterback play to gain separation. Is this the year (finally) when Avery Johnson delivers on the promise so many believe he possesses? As noted above, Kansas State caught a huge break with the schedule rotation. Without BYU, Texas Tech and Utah, they have a barrage of winnable games that could power an upturn under first-year coach Collin Klein.

10. Baylor

Perhaps no coach in the country, much less the conference, has spent as much time on the Hot Seat in the past three years as Dave Aranda. This fall is no exception after the Bears' bowl-less 2025 season. To secure his future in Waco, Aranda needs a breakthrough year from quarterback DJ Lagway, the Florida transfer whose ceiling is high and floor is low. Notably, the Bears finish with a triple whammy of BYU (road), Texas Tech (home) and Houston (road).

11. Cincinnati