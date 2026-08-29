Poinsettia Bowl

Team: UCLA

Comment: Operated by the same folks who run the Holiday, the Poinsettia Bowl will match one of the 10 departed Pac-12 schools against a team from the new version of the conference (including Washington State and Oregon State). It stands as an obvious landing spot for one of the six- or seven-win teams that will inevitably emerge. The Bruins have a soft schedule and would offer the reborn bowl solid ticket-sale possibilities.

Independence Bowl

Team: Arizona State

Comment: The Independence returns to the rotation having last welcomed a Pac-12 representative in 2023 (Cal) and will match one of the legacy teams against the Big 12. The Sun Devils seem well-matched for a mid-level bowl like the Independence, or perhaps the Poinsettia, considering the uncertainty at quarterback and an arduous schedule. What's more, they won't be a candidate for the Sun, having participated last year, and the Holiday seems a tier too high.

ESPN bowl pools

Cal: The Bears have not won more than seven games in the regular season since 2009, a remarkable stretch of mediocrity. Will first-year coach Tosh Lupoi create a new ceiling? We need to see it to believe it, especially with a schedule that offers little margin for error. The opener, against UCLA, is a whopper — not only because of the ongoing bitterness over the Bruins' role in the demise of the Pac-12 but also because of the impact the result will have on each team's bowl math.