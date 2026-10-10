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MORGANTOWN, West Virginia — The winner of the first-ever RichRod Bowl is the team Rich Rodriguez used to coach for six seasons.

The Arizona Wildcats beat the West Virginia Mountaineers, 52-31, at Milan Puskar Stadium on Saturday.

It's the most points Arizona has scored in a Big 12 game since the Colorado game last season.

Arizona is now 5-1 to begin head coach Brent Brennan's third season, which is the Wildcats' best start since the 2014 season, when Arizona won the Pac-12 South championship in Rodriguez's third year at the UA.

Arizona is now 2-1 in away games this season, the best start on the road since 2017, when Arizona started 3-0 in Rodriguez's last season at Arizona.

“Just an awesome day for our football team,” Brennan said. “To travel out here, wake (the players) up early Arizona time and get them ready to go. I thought all week our coaches did a fantastic job and we attacked our process and our players followed that lead. We know that’s where we operate the best, is when we’re focused on right now; this day, this rep, this moment.

“I thought our team bought into that and really subscribed to that and that gave us a chance to play good football today.”

The Wildcats were without their four starting pass catchers, who were all out for injuries: wide receivers Tre Spivey, Giovanni Richardson and Chris Hunter and tight end Cole Rusk.

Arizona's starting trio at receiver was Isaiah Mizell, Brandon Phelps and former Mountaineer and Pittsburgh-area native Rodney Gallagher III.