"I love it in Tucson," Siulepa said. "Coming from Kansas and my old (junior college), it's a very big culture shock and I'm loving every second it."

The culture shock?

"The food," he said. "I love the food here. I'm very big on Mexican food and there's a big variety of it here."

One problem with that: Siulepa came to Tucson around 410 pounds, and he needed to transform his body and endurance to be a reliable force in games.

"That's the most challenging part about being in Tucson my first semester," Siulepa said. "There's so much good food around here, but I just have to have a great mindset to lose weight."

Siulepa's roommate, Arizona defensive lineman Julian Savaiinaea, has "helped a big way in this progression with me and my weight loss."

"He's basically my guardian at home," Siulepa said of Savaiinaea. "He looks at the food and gives his opinions on it when I'm eating it."

Savaiinaea said in the spring that he's "just helping him out on what not to eat."

"He has help from our nutrition team," Savaiinaea said. "I just hold him accountable and make sure he's not grabbing too many snacks and desserts."

No more Costco chicken bakes and double-chocolate chunk cookies for Siulepa. His diet was aligned with the mixed veggies and frozen protein aisles — and whatever plan Arizona's nutrition staff has for them at Bear Down Kitchen inside the Lowell-Stevens Football Facility.