Can Arizona overcome the Big 12’s homefield advantage? Can No. 22 Houston?
Entering this week, the Big 12 had a combined home record of 39-6, the best mark in FBS, per the conference’s research department.
Arizona is a slight favorite to win at West Virginia, which is three time zones away. Houston has a shorter commute to face Kansas State in Manhattan on Saturday — but is a slight underdog despite its Top 25 ranking.
K-State is among 10 Big 12 teams that are unbeaten at home. Fourteen of the 16 teams are at least 2-1. Only two are .500: Arizona State and Colorado.
Our staff prognosticators, Michael Lev and Justin Spears, are back to pick every game on this week's slate straight up and against the spread. Lev and Spears are joined again this season by Jordan Hamm of Sports360AZ.com.
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For more on our predictions — plus a complete breakdown of the “RichRod Bowl” in Morgantown — check out The Wildcast. It’s available on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.
FRIDAY, Oct. 9
Matchup: Iowa State (+10.5) at No. 8 BYU
Time/TV: 7:15 p.m. ESPN
Hamm's prediction: BYU to win and cover
Lev’s prediction: BYU to win and cover
Spears’ prediction: BYU to win, Iowa State to cover
SATURDAY, Oct. 10
Matchup: Arizona (-3.5) at West Virginia
Time/TV: 9 a.m., TNT/HBO Max
Hamm's prediction: West Virginia to win outright
Lev’s prediction: Arizona to win, West Virginia to cover
Spears’ prediction: Arizona to win and cover
Matchup: UCF (+9.5) at No. 18 Oklahoma State
Time/TV: 9 a.m., ESPN2
Hamm's prediction: Oklahoma State to win and cover
Lev’s prediction: Oklahoma State to win and cover
Spears’ prediction: Oklahoma State to win and cover
Matchup: No. 22 Houston (+2.5) at Kansas State
Time/TV: 12:30 p.m., FOX
Hamm's prediction: Houston to win outright
Lev’s prediction: Kansas State to win and cover
Spears’ prediction: Houston to win outright
Matchup: Kansas (+15.5) at No. 12 Utah
Time/TV: 5 p.m., ESPN Network TBA
Hamm's prediction: Utah to win and cover
Lev’s prediction: Utah to win and cover
Spears’ prediction: Utah to win, Kansas to cover
Matchup: Hawaii (+21.5) at Arizona State
Time/TV: 7:30 p.m., FS1
Hamm's prediction: ASU to win and cover
Lev’s prediction: ASU to win, Hawaii to cover
Spears’ prediction: ASU to win and cover
LAST WEEK'S RECORDS
Hamm: 4-2 straight up, 4-2 against the spread
Lev: 4-2 SU, 3-3 ATS
Spears: 5-1 SU, 4-2 ATS
SEASON TO DATE
Hamm: 25-13 SU, 18-20 ATS
Lev: 28-10 SU, 18-20 ATS
Spears: 27-11 SU, 14-24 ATS
Contact sports reporter/columnist Michael Lev at mlev@tucson.com. On X (Twitter): @michaeljlev. On Bluesky: @michaeljlev.bsky.social