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Can Arizona overcome the Big 12’s homefield advantage? Can No. 22 Houston?

Entering this week, the Big 12 had a combined home record of 39-6, the best mark in FBS, per the conference’s research department.

Arizona is a slight favorite to win at West Virginia, which is three time zones away. Houston has a shorter commute to face Kansas State in Manhattan on Saturday — but is a slight underdog despite its Top 25 ranking.

K-State is among 10 Big 12 teams that are unbeaten at home. Fourteen of the 16 teams are at least 2-1. Only two are .500: Arizona State and Colorado.

Our staff prognosticators, Michael Lev and Justin Spears, are back to pick every game on this week's slate straight up and against the spread. Lev and Spears are joined again this season by Jordan Hamm of Sports360AZ.com.

For more on our predictions — plus a complete breakdown of the “RichRod Bowl” in Morgantown — check out The Wildcast. It’s available on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

FRIDAY, Oct. 9

Matchup: Iowa State (+10.5) at No. 8 BYU

Time/TV: 7:15 p.m. ESPN

Hamm's prediction: BYU to win and cover

Lev’s prediction: BYU to win and cover

Spears’ prediction: BYU to win, Iowa State to cover