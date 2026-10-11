We have a new No. 1.
As much as I’d like to keep Miami atop the Top 25, it’s impossible to deny Georgia that spot after the Bulldogs’ 20-17 win at Alabama.
That’s the most impressive victory by any team this season — even if the officials missed a pass-interference call and an Alabama player committed a boneheaded penalty to seal it for Georgia.
Other purported SEC powers stumbled, as did my preseason No. 1, Oregon, which is easily the most disappointing team in the country.
A few other notes on my latest Top 25 (plus five):
– Texas got upset by Oklahoma in the annual Red River Rivalry game, so I dropped the Longhorns from two to six. I have them behind Ohio State (coin-flip-game exception) and did not rank the Sooners despite the head-to-head result. Why? Oklahoma’s résumé pales by comparison. The Sooners are 3-2, lost to a middling Michigan team and barely beat New Mexico at home.
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– I already had UCLA and Kentucky much higher than the consensus, so it didn’t require much maneuvering to slot them this week. And the teams they beat? I dropped 3-2 Oregon completely out, and I lowered 4-2 LSU from No. 10 to No. 23.
– I still have BYU in the top 10, but that’s more or less by default. The Cougars aren’t the same team without injured running back LJ Martin, and I don’t feel good about their chances against Notre Dame this Saturday.
– I have four Big 12 teams in the second 10 — including Arizona at No. 19. The Wildcats enhanced their résumé in a big way by blowing out West Virginia in Morgantown. That’s two dominant wins in a row in conference play.
– Oregon State makes its debut in the Next Five Out after another explosive offensive performance in a 66-14 win over San Diego State. The Beavers played Houston and Texas Tech tough, and they’ve pummeled lesser opponents since. Quarterback Braden Atkinson and freshman receiver Jesse Legree are balling for JaMarcus Shephard.
1. Georgia (previous ranking: 6)
Record: 6-0 (4-0 SEC)
Last week: defeated Alabama 20-17
This week: vs. Auburn, 12:30 p.m. Saturday
2. Miami (1)
Record: 5-0 (3-0 ACC)
Last week: idle
This week: vs. Florida State, 4 p.m. Saturday
3. Ohio State (3)
Record: 5-1 (3-0 Big Ten)
Last week: defeated Maryland 45-16
This week: at Indiana, 9 a.m. Saturday
4. Notre Dame (5)
Record: 6-0
Last week: defeated Stanford 58-7
This week: at BYU, 4:30 p.m. Saturday
5. Alabama (4)
Record: 5-1 (3-1 SEC)
Last week: lost to Georgia 20-17
This week: at Tennessee, 12:30 p.m. Saturday
6. Texas (2)
Record: 4-1 (1-1 SEC)
Last week: lost to Oklahoma 27-24
This week: vs. Florida, 9 a.m. Saturday
7. Indiana (7)
Record: 6-0 (3-0 Big Ten)
Last week: defeated Nebraska 20-17
This week: vs. Ohio State, 9 a.m. Saturday
8. UCLA (9)
Record: 5-0 (3-0 Big Ten)
Last week: defeated Oregon 17-15
This week: vs. Wisconsin, 4:30 p.m. Saturday
9. Kentucky (12)
Record: 5-1 (3-1 SEC)
Last week: defeated LSU 35-34 (OT)
This week: at Oklahoma, 4:30 p.m. Saturday
10. BYU (8)
Record: 5-0 (3-0 Big 12)
Last week: defeated Iowa State 24-10
This week: vs. Notre Dame, 4:30 p.m. Saturday
11. Mississippi State (11)
Record: 4-1 (2-1 SEC)
Last week: idle
This week: at LSU, 9 a.m. Saturday
12. Missouri (13)
Record: 5-1 (2-1 SEC)
Last week: defeated Texas A&M 27-6
This week: at Ole Miss, 12:30 p.m. Saturday
13. Ole Miss (15)
Record: 4-1 (2-1 SEC)
Last week: Defeated Vanderbilt 52-17
This week: vs. Missouri, 12:30 p.m. Saturday
14. Texas Tech (16)
Record: 5-0 (2-0 Big 12)
Last week: idle
This week: vs. Arizona State, 12:30 p.m. Saturday
15. Utah (20)
Record: 5-0 (2-0 Big 12)
Last week: defeated Kansas 41-24
This week: at Colorado, 7:15 p.m. Saturday
16. Iowa (23)
Record: 5-1 (2-1 Big Ten)
Last week: defeated Washington 41-24
This week: idle
17. Houston (24)
Record: 5-1 (2-1 Big 12)
Last week: defeated Kansas State 35-16
This week: vs. Oklahoma State, 4:30 p.m. Saturday
18. Wake Forest (25)
Record: 5-1 (3-1 ACC)
Last week: defeated NC State 38-14
This week: at Cal, 7:30 p.m. Saturday
19. Arizona (NR)
Record: 5-1 (2-1 Big 12)
Last week: defeated West Virginia 52-31
This week: idle
20. Northwestern (21)
Record: 4-1 (1-1 Big Ten)
Last week: defeated Ball State 45-14
This week: at Michigan State, 9 a.m. Saturday
21. Tennessee (17)
Record: 5-1 (2-1 SEC)
Last week: defeated Arkansas 24-17
This week: vs. Alabama, 12:30 p.m. Saturday
22. Oklahoma State (18)
Record: 4-1 (2-0 Big 12)
Last week: defeated UCF 42-28
This week: at Houston, 4:30 p.m. Saturday
23. LSU (10)
Record: 4-2 (1-2 SEC)
Last week: lost to Kentucky 35-34 (OT)
This week: vs. Mississippi State, 9 a.m. Saturday
24. USC (First Five Out)
Record: 6-1 (3-1 Big Ten)
Last week: defeated Penn State 31-23
This week: idle
25. Boise State (23)
Record: 5-1 (2-0 Pac-12)
Last week: defeated Fresno State 38-31
This week: idle
First five out (in alphabetical order): Baylor, Nebraska, Oregon State, SMU, Wisconsin
Contact sports reporter/columnist Michael Lev at mlev@tucson.com. On X (Twitter): @michaeljlev. On Bluesky: @michaeljlev.bsky.social