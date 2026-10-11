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We have a new No. 1.

As much as I’d like to keep Miami atop the Top 25, it’s impossible to deny Georgia that spot after the Bulldogs’ 20-17 win at Alabama.

That’s the most impressive victory by any team this season — even if the officials missed a pass-interference call and an Alabama player committed a boneheaded penalty to seal it for Georgia.

Other purported SEC powers stumbled, as did my preseason No. 1, Oregon, which is easily the most disappointing team in the country.

A few other notes on my latest Top 25 (plus five):

– Texas got upset by Oklahoma in the annual Red River Rivalry game, so I dropped the Longhorns from two to six. I have them behind Ohio State (coin-flip-game exception) and did not rank the Sooners despite the head-to-head result. Why? Oklahoma’s résumé pales by comparison. The Sooners are 3-2, lost to a middling Michigan team and barely beat New Mexico at home.

– I already had UCLA and Kentucky much higher than the consensus, so it didn’t require much maneuvering to slot them this week. And the teams they beat? I dropped 3-2 Oregon completely out, and I lowered 4-2 LSU from No. 10 to No. 23.