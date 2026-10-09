Pepperoni rolls are compact, filling and easy to eat. No utensils are needed and the only way a mess happens is if you took apart the sandwich yourself. Plus, it's a three-ingredient sandwich, so bakeries were mass-producing them for coal miners, steelworkers and railroad workers in the West Virginia-Pittsburgh area.

Minutes after landing at the Pittsburgh International Airport, within 50 feet of the Franco Harris "Immaculate Reception" exhibit, we spotted a "West Virginia Living Company" kiosk, where you can purchase WVU merchandise and, yes, "Julia's Original" pepperoni rolls, which were delivered from Chico's Bakery in Morgantown and kept in a freezer.

When I initially heard "pepperoni roll," I imagined a calzone-esque meal — a hot sandwich. Instead, I was handed a simple and frozen pepperoni sandwich in a bag and was instructed to wait about 10-15 minutes before eating it.

The final verdict? Definitely worthy of your time, if you ever find yourself in the Pittsburgh-West Virginia area. It's a perfect airport meal. You can put some in your bag and eat it across the U.S. or somewhere around the world and it would still be just as tasty. It gets a 7.8 rating.

We also tried "Primanti Bros." near downtown Pittsburgh, one of the most popular local chains in the Steel City. Here's some history on Primanti Bros. and how the meal was.

Primanti Bros.

Food: Sandwiches, bar food