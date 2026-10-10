5. Midseason assessment

Arizona is in a great spot at the midway point of the season.

The Wildcats are 5-1 despite being one of only three Big 12 teams to have played three road games. They’re one of two in that group with a winning record on the road. Houston is also 2-1.

Arizona’s bye comes at the perfect time. Not only is it exactly halfway through the season, but the Wildcats are banged up and could use a week off.

The second half will be considerably harder, at least on paper.

Arizona has only two road games left, but they’re both tough trips. Texas Tech might not be what it was a year ago, but the Red Raiders are still ranked and will be favored in that game. Kansas State just got handled by Houston, but Manhattan in late November — the week before the Territorial Cup — has major trap-game potential.

Arizona should beat Iowa State coming out of the bye. TCU at home on a Friday night? Winnable for sure, although the Horned Frogs’ defense might be legit.

Utah might be the best team in the Big 12. Playing that game in Tucson instead of Salt Lake City is a big deal. Regardless, it’ll be a physical battle on par with the BYU game.

Arizona State is in a weird spot and might be headed for a .500 season. I don’t see Arizona losing on Fifita’s Senior Day. But it’s the Territorial Cup, so you never know.