"Another thing, he still has hope (to play this season) and so do I," Doege added. "Maybe something happens that allows him to play and I hope it does, because he's such a good dude. I want it for him. Selfishly for us, it makes us better. For him, he's such a good kid, I want another opportunity for him."

Their willingness to help the Wildcats, even if they don't get to suit up on game days, is “why they were welcomed back on this team, they're unselfish guys," said Arizona defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales, who said Mahdi and Harris have carried the "same energy, same attitude" since the court ruling.

"They're very mature and unselfish guys," Gonzales said. "It wasn't a surprise to me at all."

For the time being, Mahdi and Harris will help the Wildcats prepare for West Virginia, Iowa State, Texas Tech, TCU, Utah, Kansas State and Arizona State.

"From the beginning with those two players, we talked about the incredible human beings they are and how excited everybody was for those two to come back," said Arizona head coach Brent Brennan. "They're going to continue to give that and continue to contribute that way. We support the legal process and I'm disappointed for them; I'm disappointed for our team. But it's out of our control.

"Right now, all I'm focused on is getting our team ready to play our best game on the road on Saturday."