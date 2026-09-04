The whopping disparity reflects the state of the sport. Yes, it's flattening at the top, with more teams capable of winning the national championship. But the gap between tiers is expanding rapidly as the talent flows up the food chain, fueled by the transfer portal and NIL.

The Big Ten and SEC are increasing their competitive advantages over the ACC and Big 12, while the Power Four collectively is leaving the Group of Six behind.

That said, the whopping point spreads offer the rebuilt Pac-12 a stellar opportunity to produce an upside surprise in its debut. The bar is low enough that anything short of a blowout in two or three of the head-to-head matchups mentioned above could result in a victory for its reputation and, potentially, boost its prospects for the College Football Playoff.

After this weekend, the Pac-12 has just seven dates remaining with Power Four opponents and only two with the SEC and Big Ten: San Diego State at UCLA and Utah State at Washington.

The conference has billed itself as the best in the Group of Six — specifically, executives use the term "top five" to describe its place in the hierarchy: below the Power Four but above the American, Mountain West, Sun Belt, Conference USA and MAC.

Judgment lies with the scoreboard, starting this weekend.

To the picks ...

Fresno State (+22.5) at USC

Kickoff: Friday at 6 p.m. on FOX