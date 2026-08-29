TRAILERS

Baylor

Projected starter: DJ Lagway

Comment: Lagway looks and moves like a truck but passed like a trailer with 23 interceptions and 62% completions in his two seasons at Florida. If veteran offensive coordinator Jake Spavital conjures the best from his latest pupil and limits the worst, Lagway could emerge as an all-conference player. But we need to see it consistently before believing it.

Kansas State

Projected starter: Avery Johnson

Comment: Johnson probably warrants his own category, such is the extent of the tease he has offered Kansas State fans for three seasons. His mobility is off the charts, and his arm is plenty strong. But the accuracy and decision-making are not where they need to be. At least that has been the case. Will new coach Collin Klein, a former KSU quarterback, unlock the full scope of Johnson's talent? Don't bet on it.

TCU

Projected starter: Jaden Craig

Comment: This categorization presumes Craig's transition from Harvard will not be seamless. If what he achieved in the Ivy League is replicated this fall against one of the toughest schedules in the Big 12, then TCU would have an indisputable truck at the most important position ... and frankly, we would be left wondering about the quality of Big 12 defenses.

Texas Tech

Projected starter: Will Hammond