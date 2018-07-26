University of Arizona football fans will have something extra to celebrate during the home opener against Brigham Young University, with beer and wine sales beginning at Arizona Stadium on Sept. 1.
Previously, beer and wine were available to people with private club or box seats at Arizona Stadium, but on July 24, the state granted an extension to the UA's liquor license, expanding sales to all patrons of legal drinking age, according to a UA news release.
The expansion of liquor sales is the latest in the school's ongoing effort to enhance the fan experience and came at the request of fans, the UA said.
The UA will contract with a professional, licensed concessionaire for alcohol sales, which will be offered at a limited number of concession stands. Beer and wine will be sold in plastic cups with sales beginning 90 minutes before kickoff and stopping before the end of the third quarter, according to the UA.
“We’re going to do this the right way, grow into it," UA athletic director Dave Heeke said Thursday during a tour of construction at various athletic facilities.
The UA will be taking steps to ensure responsible drinking, such as increasing security at games and providing wristbands to drinkers of legal age, the UA said.
More than three dozen college football stadiums currently sell beer, up from just seven in 2007. Other Pac-12 schools include Arizona State, Oregon State and Washington State. According to the UA, schools that have expanded alcohol sales to the general public have seen a decrease in alcohol-related fan behavior.
School officials anticipate no impact to the surrounding neighborhoods and the UA will maintain its 24/7 neighborhood hotline for areas of concern.