Cats Stats: These numbers precipitated Wildcats’ quarterback change

The significance: Those figures are the average depth of target — or ADOT — for Cruz and Plummer so far this season, according to Pro Football Focus. Several factors can influence those numbers, including play-calling and game situation.

But Fisch has mentioned “missed opportunities” in the passing game several times, and he even put a number on it in Week 1 (150 yards). The implication is that receivers have been open down the field, but the quarterbacks haven’t connected with them.

The difference between the two quarterbacks is that Plummer at least has attempted those passes, leading to a lower completion percentage and a lower average per attempt.

According to PFF, 77% of Cruz’s pass attempts have been thrown less than 10 yards down the field. He’s 0 for 4 on passes thrown 20-plus yards.

Meanwhile, 65% of Plummer’s passes have been thrown less than 10 yards. He has thrown more passes of 20-plus yards (five) than Cruz despite having less than a third of his total attempts.

Just because you’re more willing to chuck the ball downfield doesn’t mean you’re making the right decisions or playing the position better. But it seems clear Fisch is looking for at least a little bit more of that.