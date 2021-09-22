Cats Stats: Why Arizona’s rushing attack — once the best in the Pac-12 — has run aground

Arizona got the ball to start the third quarter down 14-3. Wiley rushed for 12 and 6 yards on the first two plays. A pass to Wiley gained 11 yards and a first down. The next four plays: incomplete, incomplete, sack, punt. BYU then scored to make it 21-3.

San Diego State jumped to a 21-0 advantage less than eight minutes into the game. But Arizona had the ball down 21-7 in the first quarter. When the Aztecs made it 28-7, there were still more than 12 minutes to play in the first half.

Arizona had seven rushing attempts in the first quarter vs. SDSU (five by running backs) and seven pass attempts. In the second quarter, the sack-adjusted numbers were two and eight.

The ratio in the NAU game makes the least sense. After adjusting for sacks, Arizona had 28 pass attempts and 12 rushing attempts in the first half. The Wildcats had the lead for most of it.

Fisch leaned on the run game in the third quarter, when Arizona had 10 rushes and five pass attempts. Drake Anderson and Jalen John combined for 62 yards on nine carries, but none of it led to a score.

Arizona finished with 106 net rushing yards vs. NAU. The last time they met, in 2019, Arizona had 431.