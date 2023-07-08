When Elijah Rushing first enrolled at Salpointe Catholic High School and started varsity football practices, the reserved and mild-mannered defensive end mostly kept to himself.

Internally, Rushing was ecstatic because it meant being teammates with his older brother, Cruz Rushing, who was a starting safety as a junior for the Lancers.

“That was a fun experience because he took me under his wing and (we) got through the Salpointe process, grinding things out together,” Elijah Rushing said. “When I first got there, I didn’t really talk to anyone and I stuck with my brother. Everyone on the team saw that, everyone in the school saw that.”

The Rushing bros will become teammates once again after the younger Rushing became the latest commit for the Arizona Wildcats’ 2024 recruiting class on Thursday; the older Rushing transferred to the UA from Florida in the spring. The 6-foot-6, 250-pound Elijah Rushing, who is rated by 247Sports.com as a five-star prospect and the top defensive end nationally for ’24, is the highest-rated commit for the UA in the modern recruiting era.

After choosing the Wildcats over Notre Dame, Tennessee and Oregon, Rushing headlines Arizona’s upcoming 18-player recruiting class and is one of six in-state commits. The Wildcats also have a commitment from the other half of Salpointe's edge-rushing tandem in three-star defensive end Keona Wilhite.

“It hasn’t really set in yet," Rushing said. "This decision doesn’t change my day-to-day life.

“I’m still going about my business.”

Growing up in Tucson and attending Salpointe, a football powerhouse less than three miles from Arizona Stadium, the Old Pueblo community always displayed “love and support” for the Rushing family.

“People here have always supported me,” he said. “It’s like, ‘You take care of me, we take care of you.’ That’s something my brother and I have always talked about.”

With the adrenaline worn off, Rushing joined the “Spears and Ali” radio program on ESPN Tucson Friday morning to reflect on his decision to play for the hometown Wildcats and how his decision can impact the direction of the program.

Here's a lightly edited version of the conversation:

What was the ultimate deciding factor in your decision to commit to Arizona?

A: “It wasn’t just one thing. It was a lot of things that went into this decision. A large portion of it was family ... and what support system could hold me up and where I see myself being the most productive. All the places I’ve been to, the one thing that was reiterated was having a support system will take you farther than anywhere else.

"You can go to all of these places, but if you don’t have the right support system, then you’re at a loss. I looked at this and realized (Arizona) is my biggest support system. The program is on the rise and something huge can happen from it, so it just made sense. This is the place for me.”

When the recruiting period began for the 2024 recruiting class, the entire UA coaching staff went to Salpointe Catholic’s weight room to meet with you. How important was that day?

A: “It was great for us to see our hometown college coming out to support. They want to see us and want us to succeed. That was something that was good for us relationship-wise, building that bond.”

What have you noticed about Arizona and the direction of the program?

A: “The biggest thing is energy and camaraderie. I don’t know what happened in the past, but at least from my seat, the players are more tight-knit and everyone is on the same page. There’s not competition between position groups, everyone is just focused on one goal.”

How would you describe (UA coach Jedd) Fisch as a coach and person?

A: “Laid-back guy, good person and he keeps it business. He always has that soft side for people, but it’s always business.”

What about defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen and edge rushers coach Jason Kaufusi?

A: “They’re teachers. That was the biggest thing for me. Choosing colleges that I wanted to go to, I didn’t want to be in a place where they’re yelling at you without teaching. I want to know what mistake I made and get better. If you don’t give me that information, then there’s nothing I can do with it. That was a huge thing. And the family aspect: Both of them are family men and good people.”

How much did your father, George Rushing, a former standout tight end for the Florida Gators under Steve Spurrier, help during the process?

A: “It’s huge. He’s the number one influence in my life, especially in this process. We’ve been a team during this process, going to all of these different places. We’re a team, we have a great relationship and we understand each other well.”

So, what’s next for you?

A: “As far as getting ready for Arizona, it’s just about getting in the best shape I can, getting strength and perfecting all of the techniques I have, then just go to Arizona and make happen what I need to make happen. As far as the season goes, there’s always a standard at Salpointe and me in general. There’s an expectation, and we’re looking to go do that.”

Since you’re a five-star prospect and a highly-ranked recruit, how often do opponents test trash-talking with you on the field during games?

A: “Everyone is always going to have something to say. I’ve heard ‘overrated’ and ‘you don’t deserve this, don’t deserve that,’ but God put me in this position because I was meant to be here, not because someone said I was supposed to be here.

"God put me in this position for a reason, so that’s just the way I look at it. Everyone can say what they want to say, but I’m meant to be here.”

How does your commitment to Arizona alter the ’24 recruiting class and future classes?

A: “Not trying to be arrogant or anything, but a commitment of this caliber shows there’s something here, and you don’t have to be afraid or worried about someone saying something, because everyone has an opinion.