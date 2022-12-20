 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 18th through December 25th we will be granting free access, including the e-Edition, as a gift to our readers presented by Tucson Appliance Company

Former Arizona Wildcats defensive lineman Paris Shand transfers to LSU

Arizona Football's 2022 season Media Day

Arizona defensive line Paris Shand (95) answers questions during an interview for Arizona Football's 2022 season Media Day at Cole and Jeannie Davis Sports Center in Tucson, Ariz. on Aug. 2, 2022.

 Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star

Paris Shand is taking his talents to SEC. 

The former Arizona defensive lineman, who entered the transfer portal after this past season, announced Tuesday night that he's committed to the LSU Tigers. 

Shand, a former basketball standout from Toronto, is the third defensive lineman to join the Tigers' 2023 recruiting via transfer portal, along with former Florida Gator Jalen Lee and former Oregon Duck Bradyn Swinson. 

People are also reading…

Shand became the second starting UA defensive lineman to find a new school, joining Kyon Barrs who committed to the USC Trojans last week. 

In nine games this season, starting seven of them, Shand recorded a career-best 23 tackles, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. 

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Aaron Rodgers optimistic about Packers play-off push

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News