Former Arizona Wildcats defensive lineman Paris Shand transfers to LSU

Paris Shand is taking his talents to SEC.

The former Arizona defensive lineman, who entered the transfer portal after this past season, announced Tuesday night that he's committed to the LSU Tigers.

Shand, a former basketball standout from Toronto, is the third defensive lineman to join the Tigers' 2023 recruiting via transfer portal, along with former Florida Gator Jalen Lee and former Oregon Duck Bradyn Swinson.

A Gem cannot be polished without friction, nor a man perfected without trials. #geauxtigers🐯 pic.twitter.com/5b2uCspBuh — Paris Shand (@ParisShand) December 21, 2022

Shand became the second starting UA defensive lineman to find a new school, joining Kyon Barrs who committed to the USC Trojans last week.