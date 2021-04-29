‘I will always be a Wildcat’: Tony Fields II took a detour to the NFL draft but still reps the UA

A: “I understand the fact that everything's not always going to be perfect. But there's always a brighter light as long as you work hard. That's how we treated our seasons at Arizona. We never gave up. We kept going.”

Did you have any idea where Morgantown, West Virginia was before you went out there?

A: “I knew where it was on a map, but I’d never been to Morgantown. It was pretty cold. It was different. It was a good experience. It changed me and developed me. ... That’s how I took it: ‘I’ll be in the cold, but I might have to be in the cold next year. I might get drafted to the Green Bay Packers or the (Minnesota) Vikings. I'm preparing myself for the real world.’

“It was another way to develop as a man. I’ve never driven in snow. I’ve always been on West Coast time, so I had to change my sleeping habits so I could wake up earlier. I changed my eating habits. I the changed way I went (about) my day. I really treated the season like the pros so I can go into next year already ready.”

How will playing middle linebacker last year help your draft stock?